First Destiny 2 expansion, Curse of Osiris, launches Dec. 5

Well, that didn't take long. Less than two months after Bungie released Destiny 2 comes news of its first expansion pack.

The PlayStation 4 Twitter account announced Monday that Bungie will release the expansion, called "Curse of Osiris," Dec. 5. The expansion will have you traveling to Mercury to enlist the help of banished Vanguard Osiris in an effort to stop the Vex from opening a time gate to transport a huge military force to our solar system.

Time to meet the most notorious Guardian in Vanguard history. Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris launches December 5. #PlayStationPGW pic.twitter.com/SVcbNsfliw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2017

In keeping with the promise that Destiny 2 would have a richer story than the original game, we'll presumably get more backstory for Osiris, formerly not much more than a quest giver for the Trials of Osiris game mode.

Bungie hasn't yet released a price for the new expansion, but those who bought the deluxe version of Destiny 2 with a season pass will be able to download it for free. Bungie also seems to be following the release strategy for Destiny 2 in the same way it did the original, by launching smaller releases to keep you interested in the game, with larger expansions coming down the pipeline.

The next expansion is slated for spring 2018, but there's no word yet on the name or pricing.