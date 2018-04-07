Despacito blows past 5 billion YouTube views, the most ever

Gangnam Style hasn't done it. Uptown Funk hasn't done it. All About That Base isn't even close. The heavyweight video champion of YouTube is Despacito, Luis Fonsi's bouncy Spanish-language hit featuring rapper Daddy Yankee.

Despacito has now passed 5 billion views, a number that's closing in on the estimated total global population of 7.6 billion. No other YouTube video has achieved this gaudy viewership feat. If it keeps this pace up, Despacito will soon have one view for every person on Earth.

The catchy song that drops references to undressing and trespassing danger zones first became YouTube's most-streamed song in mid-2017 and has continued to pile on the views since then.

Despacito looks like it could remain in the top YouTube spot for some time. Its next closest competitor is Wiz Khalifa's See You Again, which has nearly 3.5 billion views.

What's even more impressive is that Despacito hit YouTube in January 2017. "Despacito" might mean "slowly" in Spanish, but it's been quick to reach the YouTube stratosphere.