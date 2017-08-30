Design the next mission patch for Tissue Chips in Space

NCATS

If you love space and design, perhaps you have the right stuff to create the next patch for the "Chips in Space" Mission.

Tissue Chips in Space -- "Chips in Space" for short -- is a four-year partnership between the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Researchers are designing experiments that will study tissue chips in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station," according to Space Station Explorers site. "This space-based research will benefit people's lives here on Earth by working toward a better understanding of human diseases and better methods for testing therapies."

You can submit your patch design here. You can submit more than one and your submissions should creatively represent the Tissue Chips in Space mission. The only limitation is that you submit it in JPG, PNG, or GIF file format.

For inspiration, check out previous mission patches to see the kind of designs that are worthy to be sewn on an astronaut's suit.

Considering how collectible many international space mission patches have become, getting your design officially made into a patch is a rare honor.

Visit the site during September 9-16 to see all the submissions and vote for your favorites. View the latest submitted patch designs in the online gallery.

The deadline to submit a design is Sept. 8, 2017.

