UFC 229: Derrick Lewis' crazy post-fight interview heats up Twitter

Derrick Lewis gave what might be the most memorable post-fight interview Saturday night at UFC229. Sure, he was later overshadowed by the evening-ending brawl, but until then, fans on social media couldn't stop talking about Lewis.

Lewis fought his way to a comeback victory over Russian Alexander Volkov, finally downing him with one impressive punch just when Lewis seemed worn out.

Wow! What a comeback victory for Derrick Lewis! Knocks out Alexander Volkov in the third round. The T-Mobile Arena just erupted. #UFC229 — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) October 7, 2018

Wow. One punch. Donesyyyyy — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) October 7, 2018

He fell for the rope a dope Lol @ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) October 7, 2018

But it was Lewis' spectacularly epic interview with MMA commentator Joe Rogan after the fight that started the meme machine rolling. (Warning: Blunt terms for male body parts and other non-G-rated language ahead.)

First, Lewis took off his pants, standing in his underwear.

Derrick Lewis has removed his shorts. Repeat: Derrick Lewis is down to his underwear in the cage. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) October 7, 2018

When Rogan asked why he chose to take his pants off, well ... Lewis flat-out told him.

Rogan - Derrik, why did you take your shorts off?

Lewis - Cause my balls were hot.

Rogan - I understand. — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) October 7, 2018

But Lewis wasn't done. he went on to tell Rogan that he had presidential orders to win the fight.

"Before the fight, Donald Trump called me and said I gotta knock this Russian [expletive] out, cause they're making him look bad on the news," Lewis said.

Donald Trump calling Derrick Lewis in the morning to take out Khabib #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/r2ix1Utz3C — Stink (@TheIconStinky) October 7, 2018

Derrick Lewis...the American hero who took down Russia by the order of Trump #UFC229 — Trey Boles (@tr3yed) October 7, 2018

When asked if he might be interested in a title shot, Lewis stayed quotable, saying, "I need to sit my black ass down and do some more cardio." Fans loved his honesty, even though one pointed out that "sitting down" and "doing cardio" are kind of opposites.

“I gotta sit my ass down and do some cardio” -Derrick Lewis

(Uh... bro, you realize that’s pretty contradictory) — Usio Events (@usioevents) October 7, 2018

“ I don’t want to fight for no title, I ain’t got the cardio for that.” Derrick Lewis is a treasure #ufc229 — Eric Andersen (@eandersen117) October 7, 2018

“Imma take my black ass home and do some more cardio....shit” -Derrick Lewis



Same bro.. — Joey Dodrill (@jdodrill28) October 7, 2018

Lol.. I have better cardio than derrick Lewis.. #UFC229 — Brendan Franklin (@2BreFrank) October 7, 2018

And as Rogan was letting him go, Lewis had an idea. "Hey, next week or maybe two weeks from now, I'm gonna come on your show and smoke some weed with you," he said. (Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently made headlines for doing just that -- well, one puff of that -- on Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience.)

Derrick Lewis tells @joerogan he wants to go on his show and smoke the weed! Surely not until November, Joe #SoberOctober #UFC229 — allsport sofafan (@allsportsofafan) October 7, 2018

Derrick Lewis had the GOAT interview though😂😂😂 ''Next week, maybe two weeks time I'll come on the show and smoke some weed witchu'' — Dylan Schimper (@dillybob_10) October 7, 2018

Lewis' interview might possibly rank higher in fans' memories of Saturday night than any fight he could ever win. "Yo Derrick Lewis is a national treasure that must be protected by the FBI," wrote one Twitter user.

Yo Derrick Lewis is a national treasure that must be protected by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/hA9neXcGY6 — William Graham (@CoachGraham_) October 7, 2018

Words cannot describe how hard I just laughed at that Derrick Lewis interview. — Collin “Hayes” ? (@cmoneybounchous) October 7, 2018

That post fight interview had weed talk, Trump, Russians, cardio workouts...LOL😂😂😂, wtf Derrick Lewis?? #UFC229 — Jesse (@miamiconnect2) October 7, 2018

Derrick Lewis is officially my favorite fighter of all time ahhhhhhahahah — Ash (@henryaislinn) October 7, 2018

But by the end of the night, after that now-infamous brawl, UFC management could only dream of a time when Lewis' blunt language was their biggest issue.