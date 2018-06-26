Denzel Washington a lethal Lyft driver in Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall for another round of vigilante action in The Equalizer 2, the sequel to 2014's The Equalizer. In the first movie, he worked at a hardware store. Now he's driving a Lyft, kicking ass and taking names.

Sony Pictures dropped a trailer for The Equalizer 2 over the weekend and it spends the opening scenes going into depth on McCall's Lyft driving experiences in the new gig economy. It is not glamorous.

The Lyft branding is prominent, including close-ups of the app. There are loud kids, coughing people and folks taking selfies in the back seat.

There's also a ride that leads to a fists a-flailing fight scene that plays to the ex-CIA agent's very particular set of skills. Hopefully, this isn't the norm for most Lyft drivers.

Feel free to stick around for the Star Trek Vulcan salute reference later in the trailer. The Equalizer 2 hits theaters on July 20.