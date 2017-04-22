Dentist accused of extracting teeth while riding hoverboard

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Any time I've been put under for some sort of procedure, it's always crossed my mind what happens while I'm out.

Do the doctors and nurses giggle at me? Do they mutter jokes about my name? Do they gossip about whether they got home the previous night?

I've never, though, imagined anything quite like this:

An Alaska dentist, Seth Lookhart, is being prosecuted on 17 counts of fraud and "unlawful dental acts." It's one of these alleged dental acts -- Count XI -- that has moved me.

Court papers filed this week say in or around July 2016, Lookhart "performed a dental extraction procedure on a sedated patient while riding a hoverboard and filmed the procedure and distributed the film to persons outside his dental practice."

I know that hoverboards still amuse some people. I know that a man rolls up and down my street on a hoverboard, while walking his dog. (Yes, California.)

I cannot conceive, however, why anyone would even think of pulling teeth while hovering, never mind sending the results to others for, presumably, entertainment.

Lookhart's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors allege that Lookhart texted the footage of his hovering extraction and said it represented "a new standard of care." Or, indeed, of slightly demented amusement.

What if his hoverboard skills weren't perfect? What if he'd slipped at the vital moment as his tools were gripped around the patient's teeth? Please forgive me if I also mention that hoverboards have been known to explode and catch fire.

Prosecutors say that the female patient had no idea she'd been hovered upon, nor that Lookhart's office manager, Shauna Cranford, also allegedly participated in the extraction.

The court papers says that hovering extraction is a "Misdemeanor Class B offense under 08.36.340 and being contrary to and in violation of 08.36.315(6) and against the peace and dignity of the state of Alaska."

Peace and dignity. That's what I also hope for at the dentist's office. Still, I'll have to ask my very gentle dentist whether he's a hoverboard freak. Just in case, you understand.

