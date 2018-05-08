Democrats plan to release all 3,000+ of Facebook's Russian-bought ads

Alex Wong / Getty Images

House Democrats are ready to pull the curtain open on more than 3,000 Facebook ads bought by Russians set out to disrupt the 2016 US presidential election.

"We have been in ongoing discussions with Facebook and hope to have the final redacted ads in our possession within a matter of days. As soon as we receive them, it is our intention to share them with the public," Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, said in a statement.

Facebook, Twitter and Google have been at the center of political turmoil as lawmakers reveal that Russian trolls effectively used the tech platforms to launch a concerted effort against democracy. Facebook alone found 470 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency, a multi-million dollar Russian trolling operation. In February, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted the IRA for its trolling campaign.

As part of the effort, the IRA purchased 3,000 ads on Facebook, which had been seen by 10 million people, according to Facebook. During Facebook's congressional hearing last November, lawmakers showed a preview of those ads, which focused on divisive social and political messages.

Facebook has promised it would help release all the ads since last October, and the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee's Democrats said they intend on releasing it this week.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last October, Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a Facebook post that the company gave the "3,000+ ads" to US investigators, and said they were committed to helping the committee release the ads "in a way that protects peoples' privacy."

The released ads would show how much Russian trolls paid Facebook, how many people saw them, and which groups these ads were targeted to, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Russian-linked ads lead to lawmakers proposing the Honest Ads Act, which would regulate how ads can be displayed and purchased on social networks. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he supports the ad regulation, which Twitter has also supported.

Facebook isn't alone in its Russian-linked ad problem. Twitter discovered 201 accounts linked to the same Russian accounts that purchased ads on Facebook, and Russian operatives also spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads for YouTube, Gmail and Google search.