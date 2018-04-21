Democratic Party sues Russia, Trump, WikiLeaks over 2016 hacks

Enlarge Image Marguerite Reardon/CNET

The Democratic National Committee is going after Russia, the Trump campaign, and WikiLeaks over cyberattacks during the 2016 US presidential election.

The 2016 race to the White House was riddled with controversies, including emails leaked after Russian hackers infiltrated the DNC's network. In a lawsuit filed on Friday, the DNC alleges that the Russian government worked with the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks to help the former reality star win the election.

The defendants listed in the lawsuit include Guccifer 2.0, the hacker behind the dumped emails, Donald J. Trump Jr., the president's son, and Julian Assange, WikiLeaks' founder.

"In the run-up to the 2016 election, Russia mounted a brazen attack on American Democracy," the lawsuit alleges. "The opening salvo was a cyberattack on the DNC, ccarried out on American soil."

The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in New York, says Russian intelligence agents hacked the DNC's computers, infiltrated its phone systems and stole tens of thousands of documents and emails. It also alleges that the Trump campaign willingly cooperated with the Russian effort, and knowingly used emails stolen in the hack.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment. President Donald Trump on Twitter has said multiple times, including Friday morning, that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

The lawsuit points to a campaign moment when Trump publicly suggested Russian hackers should release Hillary Clinton's emails. It also references tweets from Trump between July 24, 2016 and Nov. 6, 2016 -- two days before the election.

"Russia's cyberattack on the DNC began only weeks after Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States in June of 2015," the lawsuit states.

The DNC said it paid more than $1 million to repair its electronics, hire staff and consultants to address its hack. It's seeking millions in compensation for the attacks.

