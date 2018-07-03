DeMarcus Cousins signs with the Golden State Warriors, Twitter implodes

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This NBA off-season is so wild and it gets even more wild, with DeMarcus Cousins signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, reigning NBA champions and current Unstoppable Force of Nature.

As always, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first to the news and it was all downhill on Twitter from there.

Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3M deal with Warriors, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/LaTLH3oOTB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Cousins was seen as one of the other marquee players in this free agency period and, besides Kawhi Leonard, was one of the most valuable pieces. He takes a significant pay cut to sign with the Championship Team but that probably won't bother him, considering he's likely headed to an NBA Finals.

Twitter's reaction wasn't quite as varied as the LeBron signing Sunday, with many feeling the creation of this Warriors super-super-team kills off a lot of competition.

Thank god Demarcus Cousins signed to GS as I was really worried they wouldn't dominate this league with their insane roster enough as it is. The @NBA is a MESS. — Matt Tarrant (@MattTarrant) July 3, 2018

DEMARCUS COUSINS JUST SIGNED WITH THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 😳 pic.twitter.com/t9UksYXP9w — NBA (@TheNBASoul) July 3, 2018

Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins pic.twitter.com/WWkIt1ba22 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 3, 2018

state of the nba on july 2, 2018: it is rational for fans of teams that aren’t the warriors to be like “I hope boogie is still feeling the effects of the achilles injury.” — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 3, 2018

Boogie Cousins: “F*ck the Warriors!”



Life comes at you fast.



pic.twitter.com/ekHQ2oAlOG — YourSports (@YourSports) July 3, 2018

Life does, indeed, come at you fast.

The Warriors let Los Angeles Lakers have JaVale McGee Sunday... and went on to sign one of the NBA's most dominant big men Monday. Cousins did suffer a nasty ankle injury last year, but there's no denying his talent. LeBron only got the spotlight for 24 hours and the Warriors came and stole it away, again.

So GM Bob Myers has replaced JaVale McGee with ... Boogie Cousins. The $5.3M represents the taxpayer mid-level exception. Cousins is hopeful to return to the court by December/January off his torn Achilles. There will be no rush with Warriors. https://t.co/lYwGjxZchk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

The Golden State Warriors saw that some people were picking the Los Angeles Lakers to win next year's championship and said, "Fine, we'll replace JaVale McGee with DeMarcus Cousins..." — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 3, 2018

Lakers took 4 pts/2 reb Javale McGee away from Golden State so they said fuck y’all & brought in 25 pts/13 reb Demarcus Cousins lmfao — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) July 3, 2018

Warriors:



Lose JaVale McGee



Add Boogie Cousins



Me: pic.twitter.com/95ftMmQtGQ — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 3, 2018

How does that change things for LeBron in LA?

Don’t worry, though, LeBron. You have JaVale and Rondo and two kids making dis tracks. You’ll be fine. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 3, 2018

Oh, right.

As a San Antonio fan and with one eye always firmly planted on the Western Conference, I think it's time I just call it on the upcoming NBA season and let you know that I will see you all again in 2019-2020.

