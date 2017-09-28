Tech Industry

Delta's free in-flight texting service launches this weekend

Want to text for free during your next flight? Delta CEO says it will soon be possible.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian tells "CBS This Morning" in-flight messaging is coming soon.

 Delta

Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced Wednesday on "CBS This Morning" the airline's plans to offer new free in-flight messaging services.

"We've developed along with our partners at Gogo a free messaging app, so starting this weekend any flight you're on [with] Delta anywhere in the world, you'll have the ability to text for free," Bastian said Wednesday. 

In-flight talk is another story. Bastian said calling services would "never" be allowed in his lifetime. 

In 2013, Delta announced a similar texting and talk service only to cancel the plans roughly a month later

