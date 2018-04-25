Dell XPS 13 VS HP Spectre

Design

Both of these highlight a trendy white design, which is a welcome change from years of black and grey laptops. The XPS 13 wins for having a slimmer bezel to accent its 4K screen, but the Spectre is overall thinner and more adventurous.

Features

The Spectre beats the XPS 13 by keeping its webcam above the screen, rather than Dell's up-the-nose version. Both of these join the USB-C only train for ports, but at least the XPS keeps a microSD card slot.

Performance

Intel's new 8th-gen Core i-series CPUs are great performers, and both HP and Dell offer a variety of 8th-gen processor options. Performance was very close, with a slight edge to the XPS when comparing these exact configurations.

Battery

HP's Spectre doesn't have as much for a big battery as the XPS 13, so the Dell ran for about an hour longer, despite having a higher-res 4K screen.

Overall

These are both fantastic premium laptops with great performance and enviable looks. For the most all-around useful, go with the XPS 13, but if you do a lot of Skype or webcaming, or want to travel as lightly as possible, go for the Spectre.