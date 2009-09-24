Dell welcomes Intel Core i7 with a trio of laptops

Even though consumers are flocking toward low-price Netbooks and other budget-friendly laptops, there's still room for the latest and greatest technology in Dell's lineup. The company is introducing three systems that use Intel's new high-end mobile Core i7 CPU (four, if you count the new Alienware m15x).
Here are spec details on the newly revamped 15-, 16- and 17-inch systems from Dell, featuring the 1.6GHz Intel Core i7 720QM.
Dell Studio 17, starts at $1,099
- Intel Core i7 720QM 1.6GHz
- Windows Vista Home Premium (64-bit)--eligible for Windows 7 upgrade
- 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4650
- 4GB shared dual-channel DDR3 at 1,066MHz
- 250GB 7,200rpm hard drive
- Slot load CD/DVD writer (DVD+/-RW)
- 17.3-inch HD+ (1,600x900) WLED display with built-in 2.0MP Webcam
- JBL-branded 2.1 audio solution with subwoofer
- Full-size keyboard with separate keypad
- 9-cell battery
- Black chainlink exterior color
Dell Studio 15, starts at $999
- Intel Core i7 720QM 1.6GHz
- Windows Vista Home Premium (64-bit)--eligible for Windows 7 upgrade
- 512MB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4570
- 4GB shared dual-channel DDR2 at 800MHz
- 250GB 7,200rpm hard drive
- Slot load CD/DVD writer (DVD+/-RW)
- 15.6-inch HD (1,366x768) WLED display with built-in 2.0MP Webcam
- 6-cell battery
- Black chainlink exterior color
Update: Dell original told us it was waiting until Thursday to reveal the third Core i7 laptop. However, the info is already widely available online, so here's the Core i7 version of the XPS Studio 16:
Dell Studio XPS 16, starts at $1,249
- Intel Core i7 720QM 1.6GHz
- Windows Vista Home Premium (64-bit)--eligible for Windows 7 upgrade
- 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4670
- 4GB shared dual-channel DDR3 at 1,067MHz
- 250GB 7,200rpm hard drive
- Slot load CD/DVD writer (DVD+/-RW)
- 15.6-inch HD+ (1,600x900) edge-to-edge WLED display
- Built-in 2.0MP Webcam and facial recognition security software
- 7-watt audio solution with subwoofer
- Full-size backlit keyboard
- 9-cell Battery
- Obsidian black high gloss finish exterior
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.