Dell welcomes Intel Core i7 with a trio of laptops

Even though consumers are flocking toward low-price Netbooks and other budget-friendly laptops, there's still room for the latest and greatest technology in Dell's lineup. The company is introducing three systems that use Intel's new high-end mobile Core i7 CPU (four, if you count the new Alienware m15x).

Here are spec details on the newly revamped 15-, 16- and 17-inch systems from Dell, featuring the 1.6GHz Intel Core i7 720QM.

Dell Studio 17, starts at $1,099

Intel Core i7 720QM 1.6GHz

Windows Vista Home Premium (64-bit)--eligible for Windows 7 upgrade

1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4650

4GB shared dual-channel DDR3 at 1,066MHz

250GB 7,200rpm hard drive

Slot load CD/DVD writer (DVD+/-RW)

17.3-inch HD+ (1,600x900) WLED display with built-in 2.0MP Webcam

JBL-branded 2.1 audio solution with subwoofer

Full-size keyboard with separate keypad

9-cell battery

Black chainlink exterior color

Dell Studio 15, starts at $999

Intel Core i7 720QM 1.6GHz

Windows Vista Home Premium (64-bit)--eligible for Windows 7 upgrade

512MB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4570

4GB shared dual-channel DDR2 at 800MHz

250GB 7,200rpm hard drive

Slot load CD/DVD writer (DVD+/-RW)

15.6-inch HD (1,366x768) WLED display with built-in 2.0MP Webcam

6-cell battery

Black chainlink exterior color

Update: Dell original told us it was waiting until Thursday to reveal the third Core i7 laptop. However, the info is already widely available online, so here's the Core i7 version of the XPS Studio 16:

Dell Studio XPS 16, starts at $1,249