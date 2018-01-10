Dell Performance Portable SSD is 'world’s most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device'

Dell

Dell unveiled "the world's most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device" at CES in Las Vegas. The Dell Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD goes on sale February 28 with the 500GB model going for $439 and the 1TB model for $799.

The drive is very compact, at only 16mm thick. It's fast, with transfer speeds up to 2,650MBps, and it has no mechanical storage components so it's more resistant to drops and impacts.

