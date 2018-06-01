Dell dual-screen Windows 10 on Arm device might be in the works

Enlarge Image US PTO

A dual-screen mobile device project from Microsoft thought to be abandoned may have been snatched up by Dell, reports Winfuture.de.

The device, which resembles Microsoft's Courier and Andromeda projects, was seen in documents by Winfuture.de and details a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 on Arm device codenamed 'Januss'. The site also suggests it would be the first device to use an unannounced Snapdragon 850 processor.

A leaked app uncovered by Windows Latest that simulates the two-screen mobile device on PCs appears to offer additional proof of the Dell device.

Microsoft partners' HP, Lenovo and Asus already have Windows 10 on Arm devices, but this would be a first for Dell. The devices have proved to be excellent on battery life and provide an always-on connection, but have lacked the performance muscle of Intel's processors.