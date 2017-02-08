Delayed BeatsX earphones will finally be available February 10

1:53 Close Drag

Over the last several months, I've received dozens of messages from CNET readers asking me when Beats by Dr. Dre's delayed BeatsX headphone ($150, £130, AU$200) would be available. I have a definitive answer now: February 10, 2017.

Yes, the highly anticipated neckband-style wireless headphone will be in Apple's retail stores in the US, Apple.com and authorized resellers in white and black. Beats also announced the addition of two new colors, gray and blue. No word yet on when the earphones will be available in international markets or when the new colors will hit stores.

Enlarge Image Beats by Dr. Dre

Beats had updated its on-ear Beats Solo3 Wireless and Beats Powersbeats3 wireless sports headphones with Apple's new custom Bluetooth chip, the W1, which is more energy-efficient and boosts battery life significantly. However, the $150 BeatsX is a totally new model that was designed with the help of Apple engineers (reminder: Beats is owned by Apple).

CNET is one of the few publications to have gotten an early look -- and listen -- to the BeatsX. I was impressed with the new headphone and thought it could be a slightly cheaper, better alternative to Apple's AirPods. It does sound better, with substantially more bass response.

I should have a review sample soon and will post a full review as soon as I put it through its paces. In the meantime, you can read our full BeatsX hands-on preview here.