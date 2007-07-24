CNET también está disponible en español.

Defining open source in the services/data world

Someone is now trying to define what open source means in the online world. Offer your help to the effort.

As the world moves online, open source - in terms of licensing - becomes more problematic, as as has been covered ad nauseum. Luis Villa has been thinking through what the Open Source Definition means in an online world.

Luis is soliciting contributions from others, and given the importance of the effort, I'd encourage you to help out.

