Deepak Chopra: Technology is neutral. It's up to you how you use it

People don't stop author and integrative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra on the street to talk about his books so much anymore. He's written 88, by the way, and has plans for two more. But that's it. He'll stop at an even 90.

"I won't have anything more to say," the 72-year-old Chopra says with a chuckle during our phone call.

It's all about engaging over social media now, especially with the younger generations, he explains. Chopra is active on all of the major platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. He has millions of followers. And he just partnered with conversational AI company LivePerson on an Alexa skill for Amazon smart speakers.

Enable the Deepak Chopra by LivePerson skill to hear daily intentions recorded by Chopra himself -- 7 days a week, 365 days a year. One meditation I listened to focused on how to deal with negative thoughts. Another explained that the things we want will come to us exactly when they're supposed to. Say one of the following phrases to hear them for yourself:

"Alexa, play Deepak's Reflections"



"Alexa, open Deepak's Reflections"



"Alexa, ask Deepak's Reflections"



The skill can also be incorporated into your daily flash briefing along with news and weather updates.

So, how does he reconcile the seeming contradiction between using tech like an Amazon Echo and practicing mindfulness exercises? He doesn't."Technology by itself is totally neutral. It's like gravity in a way. It's up to you how you use it," he explains.

Chopra, along with LivePerson founder and CEO Robert LoCascio, champion technology that they believe makes the world a better, more connected place. As Chopra explains it, sending a hug or kiss emoji can give someone a dopamine hit. Seeing something upsetting can raise blood pressure and cause inflammation. Removing the negativity benefits everyone.

"Can we change it? I think we can," Chopra adds.

LoCascio thinks so too. "Technology and AI are tools – they are blunt instruments we can use to enhance our lives," he explains.

They met at the Vatican while attending an event hosted by the pope. The gathering encouraged companies and influencers to use technology to build a more compassionate world. It was there in Rome that they became friends and began discussing a partnership.

But LivePerson is just getting started. The team is working on extending Chopra's Alexa skill to other platforms (Google Assistant would be nice -- hint, hint), as well as partnering with other influential people to make tech a more positive experience for everyone.

"You can't stop technology and its evolution, so now the only thing to do is to embrace it, jump into it and use it in a way that is beneficial," Chopra adds.

Does that mean we'll reach a point where social media isn't depressing and is actually considered a good way to de-stress? Here's hoping. In the meantime, we all have Chopra's Alexa skill.

