'Rogue One' tickets are on sale: Deep breaths, Lord Vader

Jedi Masters and Sith Lords stay up late, right? At midnight ET on Sunday, tickets for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" went on sale. Then there was a great disturbance in the internet, as if millions of fans were crying out and rushing for the same ticket websites, and were suddenly silenced.

The official Star Wars Twitter account announced the news right at midnight, and within one minute the tweet had been liked more than 300 times.

Fans were maybe a little excited.

Some on social media complained that internet infrastructure still was not ready for the demand of such an anticipated movie. I tested the Fandango ticket site 15 minutes after tickets went on sale and saw an error message. Trying again two minutes later gave me a message that I was in line with a wait of only one minute, then took me to the Fandango ticket site for my local theater (though many of the reserved seats in choice locations were already sold).

Other fans had worse experiences than mine, and weren't afraid to tweet about them.

@starwars the ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of fans to bring down Fandango #RogueOne — Master Valo (@kasts_echo) November 28, 2016

Although some experienced the sweet, interstellar smell of success.

@starwars TFW when you just got great seats for #RogueOne on opening night! pic.twitter.com/T63QOsdXPd — Dustin Coleman (@dustingcoleman) November 28, 2016

"Rogue One" is the first Star Wars spinoff movie and takes place between "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and "Episode IV: A New Hope." We review its trailers here and here (warning: spoilers).

"Rogue One" officially opens Dec. 16, with preview shows the night of Dec. 15.