Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher celebrated in 'Bright Lights'

Mother-daughter relationships can run the gamut from "Gilmore Girls" to "Mommie Dearest." But the bond between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds feels particularly loving and playful, as portrayed in a new documentary.

"Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher," which will premiere Saturday on HBO, takes fans into the daily lives and witty, banter-filled relationship of the two Hollywood stars who died within a day of each other in late December.

The nearly two-minute trailer, released Tuesday, features candid, endearing and funny moments between Fisher and Reynolds who lived next door to each other in Beverly Hills.

Directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, the 95-minute documentary includes home movies of Reynolds and Fisher over the decades, as well as recent interviews and moments that will make their fans miss then even more.

Enlarge Image Photo by Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Filmed in 2014 and 2015, "Bright Lights" also follows Reynolds as she prepared to accept a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

While fans already know about both their extensive acting careers, the documentary promises an "intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity." The trailer also hints at a more in-depth look at Fisher's mental-health battles and Reynolds' emotional support during the more turbulent times.

"I'm my mom's best friend," Fisher says in the trailer. "Far more than I would ever want to, I know what my mother feels and wants."

"Bright Lights" was originally scheduled to premiere in March. But after their deaths, HBO decided to move up the release date to Saturday.