Gaming

Death Stranding's new trailer features a giant monster that will eat you alive

Hideo Kojima's next game continues to look baffling in the absolute best way possible.

screen-shot-2018-09-24-at-10-30-12-am

This freaky dude is being voice by Troy Baker, legendary video game voiceover artist.

 

Death Stranding has been confusing mere mortals since its very first trailer, but it's the good kind of baffling

With the Metal Gear Solid series, Hideo Kojima created an incredible track record for the bizarre, and his first game post his painful break-up with Konami looks set to continue that trend.

Here's the latest footage, straight from the 2018 Tokyo Game Show. It features a man in a golden mask, a gigantic Bloodborne-esque dog creature, and video game voice-over veteran Troy Baker.

This game is something else.

In case you forgot, we got our first look at Death Stranding gameplay at E3 this year. I cannot wait to play this thing.

Here's everything we know so far about Hideo Kojima's bizarre new project. We don't have a release date yet, but the game will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 4 at some point in the nearish future.

