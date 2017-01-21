'Dear Angelica': VR that steps inside a painter's brain

Oculus Story Studio

At an early point in "Dear Angelica," you switch from watching an animated movie to living inside it. It feels a little like stepping into a dream, except it isn't one sprung from your own mind, but that of an artist leading you into her's

The virtual reality experience, which visualizes the memories of a fictional daughter about her departed actress mother through an evolving series of painted memories, premieres Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. It's the latest work by Oculus Story Studio, the in-house creative team at Facebook's virtual-reality headset maker, Oculus.

The group is one of several here focused on testing the creative limits of virtual reality, one of the buzziest technologies of the last couple years. The immersive format has existed for decades, but recent big investments by the likes of Facebook, Google and HTC have spurred an explosion in sophisticated technology available to consumers and creators alike. Content makers like Oculus Story Studio are trying to figure out how to translate the skills from film-making, animation, theater and other traditional formats to a medium that upends many of their norms.

Initially, Oculus Story Studio embarked on the project to figure out how would it feel to be inside an illustration, Saschka Unseld, creative director at Oculus Story Studio and the writer/director of "Dear Angelica," said in an interview

"Normally you're seeing an illustrator's vision through a window," a flat, rectangular reproduction of the image inside her head when you look at a work on paper or film, he said. With VR like his studio's project, "suddenly you're inside the artists mind."

At first, the studio tried porting flat illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook, art director of "Dear Angelica" and the movie's illustrator, into VR software. But he found the effect always fell short. So the company developed an illustration tool called Quill, which essentially lets an artist paint brushstrokes in the thin air of virtual reality while wearing a headset.