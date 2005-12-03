CNET también está disponible en español.

Laptops

Deal of the day: Free upgrades on Dell notebooks

Dell offers $600 of free upgrades on several notebooks.

For those of you who love a bargain, but are lacking the time and energy to wade through the sea of online deals, CNET News.com is now highlighting just one great offer on a daily basis.

Dell is currently offering $600 of free upgrades to several Inspiral notebooks. Upgrades include up to 1GB of memory, up to 80GB hard drive, up to 8X CD/DVD burner, Intel PRO/Wireless 2915 internal wireless, a two-year limited warranty, two-year at-home service, a two-year hardware warranty, Microsoft Office Basic and 36 months of McAfee security service. Details found here.

What: Dell Inspiron 2200, 700M, 6000 and 9300
How much: Above upgrades are free
Shipping: Free
Where: Dell.com
When: Now, but for a limited time
