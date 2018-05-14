Deadpool is a natural performer, the superhero that's as good at wisecracking as he is at battling villains. So it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds can not only act, he can sing like a rock star.

While promoting Deadpool 2 in Asia, Reynolds entered a singing competition on Korean TV while dressed liked a unicorn.

On May 13, Reynolds crashed is called King of Mask Singer that features a competition between eight celebrities who are completely hidden by wearing a mask and costume while they sing.

The program focuses on the stars' talents by hiding their identities behind a mask while people try to guess who's singing.

Reynolds sang the song "Tomorrow" -- from the 1982 musical Annie -- and he nailed it. The contestants had no idea which celebrity could sing so well.

So when Reynolds took off his unicorn mask, the audience went wild and the judges were equally impressed.

"Hello everybody," Reynolds greeted the judges in the video. "I'm so sorry about that song."

Reynolds also revealed that it was his first time singing on a stage in front of an audience.

"Thank you guys for having me," Reynolds said. "This was such a thrill. This was an unbelievable honor for me. You guys pushed me to my own limits, and I thank you for that."

Catch Reynolds in Deadpool 2, which hits theaters on May 18 in the US, May 15 in the UK and May 16 in Australia.

