Deadpool is photobombing all kinds of Fox movies

We're all living in 2018. Deadpool 2's marketing team is living in 3018. pic.twitter.com/jL4cEIduZN — Blake Northcott™⭐ (@BlakeNorthcott) May 16, 2018

Deadpool isn't content with just being in theaters this weekend. He's photobombing himself onto decades of Fox's movie history too.

As first reported by IGN, Deadpool is now appearing on Blu-ray covers for X-Men universe films Logan, X-Men First Class, X-Men Days of Future Past and X-Men Apocalypse.

But the reign of Deadpool isn't limited to just mutant-themed movies. Deadpool's also crashing the covers of Assasin's Creed, Cast Away, Edward Scissorhands, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, My Cousin Vinny, Office Space, Predator, Revenge of the Nerds, Speed, The Terminator and War for the Planet of the Apes.

These covers are placed over the original Blu-ray case, so you can easily remove the Merc with a Mouth if you want to have the movie's original flavor represented on your bookshelf.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.