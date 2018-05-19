20th Century Fox

Deadpool is not an Avenger.

Deadpool is not an X-Men (X-Man?).

Deadpool is a mercenary with his own agenda and zero rules.

Deadpool is a part of the Marvel comics universe.

And finally, no, Deadpool is not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. None of the X-Men movies are, in fact, because they're part of their own universe.

The MCU is comprised of 19 films and began 10 years ago with Iron Man. Since then it has added characters like Captain America, Gamora, Loki and more. Lately each movie seems to break new records, including this year's Black Panther and now Avengers: Infinity War.

Even with reports of Avengers 4 being the team's last outing, it looks like the MCU will seemingly continue for forever (thanks Kevin Feige!) with no less than nine films promised after that sequel.

To be clear, the Marvel Cinematic Universe includes:

That's it.

If anything, Deadpool can *maybe* be called an X-Men trainee, or perhaps even better, he's the founder/"leader" of X-Force. So please, stop asking if he's an Avenger.

Will Deadpool ever be in an MCU film? Sure, maybe. But not until Disney combines with 20th Century Fox and the X-Men and Avengers face off. And we'll rehash this all then if it happens.

