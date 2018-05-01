Deadpool 2's latest TV spot unveils pole-dancing Deadpool

Deadpool 2's final trailer came out a couple of weeks ago, and it was awesome, but this new TV spot that hit Monday? It features Deadpool in a wig and high heels.

It also features Deadpool pole dancing so, uh, you're gonna have to watch it. You don't have a choice here.

There's a lot of rehashed footage in there from previous trailers, but eagle-eyed users will find a lot of new stuff to pore over.

Deadpool 2 hits cinema May 18 in the US, May 15 in the UK and May 16 in Australia. Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Deadpool, and Josh Brolin plays Cable, his second superhero villain of 2018. The movie is directed by David Leitch.