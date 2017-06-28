'Deadpool 2' starts shooting: Lights, camera, swearing!

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Quiet on the set, and somebody cue the Merc with a Mouth.

On Monday, "Deadpool 2" star Ryan Reynolds shared an Instagram photo of the slate marking shooting for the antihero sequel.

"The sun sets on day 1," Reynolds wrote. "Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt."

It wasn't much of a reveal, but fans hungry for more Wade Wilson wit went a bit crazy over the photo, liking it more than 700,000 times in just over 12 hours.

In addition to Reynolds, the film stars Josh Brolin as Cable/Nathan Summers, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Zazie Beetz as Domino and T.J. Miller as Weasel. "Deadpool 2" is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2018.