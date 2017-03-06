Cheeky 'Deadpool 2' teaser offers nothing butt fun

Moviegoers seeing "Logan" this weekend were in for a special treat -- a nearly four-minute teaser for "Deadpool 2" that plays out like its own mini-movie.

You've got to watch it for yourself, but here are a few tips:

--If you can't handle swearing, don't watch. (And how did you get through the first "Deadpool" movie?)

--If you can't handle Ryan Reynolds' nude butt (or was it a butt double?), seen somewhat foggily through a phone-booth wall, don't watch. (Some of you will just want to rewind.)

--Hey! Stan Lee!

--Keep your eye out for relevant graffiti, movie marquees and posters plugging "Logan." Plus, at the 2:15 mark, a poster for "Firefly."

--Punch that pause button once the teaser ends so you can read a mountain of text, especially if you've got a book report due on Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea."

--Don't miss the fake YouTube teaser text: "Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove."

"Deadpool 2" is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2018, and since this video has earned more than 6.5 million views in 12 hours, we'd say fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.