If X marks the spot for you when it comes to movies, start marking up a 2018 calendar. On Saturday, 20th Century Fox announced three X-Men related release dates for that year.

"Deadpool 2," the sequel to the 2016 Ryan Reynolds movie, will arrive June 1, 2018. Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's already been reported that Zazie Beetz will join the cast as Domino, and Josh Brolin as Cable.

"New Mutants," based on the teenage hero team well-known from the comics, will beat the "Deadpool" sequel to theaters, opening on April 13, 2018.

Fans will have to wait till the fall for "Dark Phoenix," which opens Nov. 2. "Dark Phoenix will revisit a classic comic book storyline that saw Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) become the host for the Phoenix Force," THR reports. Turner of course is well-known to "Game of Thrones" fans as the much-tormented Sansa Stark.