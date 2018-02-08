A Cable-centric trailer for the unnamed "Deadpool" sequel came out Wednesday, and the Merc with a Mouth pokes some serious fun at actor Josh Brolin's unfinished look.

Once Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) spots Brolin's green-screened arm, he stops the trailer and starts his mouth.

"It's a metal arm, it's not like we're trying to remove a mustache!" he yells. (Yes, "Justice League" and Henry Cavill, he's pointing at you.) Then Deadpool sets out to make his own trailer with action figures, which seriously is a brilliant move that should be considered by more studios.

In addition to Reynolds and Brolin, the film stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams and Zazie Beetz. Beetz's casting was announced in 2017 with a somewhat confusing message involving dominoes, since that's the name of her character.

Whatever they end up calling it, the "Deadpool" sequel is set to open May 18 in the US, June 1 in the UK, and has no Australia release date yet listed.