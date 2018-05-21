There are some big, hilarious cameos to look out for in Deadpool 2.

Alan Tudyk, the first person to see Cable

Look for Tudyk early on, almost right after you see Cable (Josh Brolin) for the first time on screen. He's sporting a mullet and drinking watered-down beer in an open field with his buddy. Cable comes up to the duo, asks a simple question and then gets annoyed when there's no simple answer. Tudyk drops to the ground when Cable hits him, and that's the last we see of him. Poor Wash.

(In a twist, the man Tudyk is talking to is credited on IMDb as "Dickie.")

X-Men as themselves

Every cameo in this movie is "Wait, was that really who I thought it was?" This quick group shot is no different.

As Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) mopes around the X-Mansion with Colossus in tow, we glimpse the X-Men (as we know them from recent movies) in a sitting room quietly trying to avoid interacting with the meta merc. I spotted Professor X (James McAvoy), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), X-Men universe's Quicksilver (Evan Peters) and Cyclops (Tye Sheridan).

These superheroes are the cast of 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix film, with IGN reporting that Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg shot the cameo from the film's set.

Brad Pitt as Vanisher

You can't "see" who's playing the Vanisher until he dies. And honestly, you're not even sure they've really even cast anyone as the character until he's flying face first into a power line and getting a serious shock. Then, blink and you miss him, there's Brad Pitt with a face full of fear as the invisible superhero meeting his demise.

Reynolds told ET Online there was no convincing needed to get Pitt on board: "Just ask, you never know!" he told the outlet at the movie's premiere.

After Deadpool 2's post-credits scenes though, is this truly the last we'll see of Pitt's Vanisher? Who knows.

