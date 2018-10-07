Deadly Class premiere date, new teaser trailer revealed at NYCC

Deadly Class, the comic-based show executive produced by Avengers' Joe and Anthony Russo, premieres on Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on the Syfy network in the US.

The network announced the premiere date and unveiled a teaser trailer Saturday at New York Comic Con, during which the first episode is being screened for fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Deadly Class takes place at a high school where all the students learn how to become killers instead of traditional math, language and arithmetic. Think AP Black Arts and gym classes where students are encouraged to fight and exploit each others' weaknesses.

The series stars Benjamin Wadsworth as Marcus Lopez, Benedict Wong as Master Lin, Lana Condor as Saya Kuroki, María Gabriela de Faría as Maria Salazar, Luke Tennie as Willie Lewis and Liam James as Billie.

