DC Universe's Titans will stream on Netflix internationally

Morgan Little/CNET

International viewers hoping to watch DC Universe's Titans will get the show on Netflix.

The superhero show, whose Netflix availability was previously reported by Variety and confirmed to CNET by both Warner Bros. and Netflix, will debut on DC Universe on Oct. 12 and run for 11 episodes.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy and Anna Diop as Starfire in a darker, gritty take of the Teen Titans team previously seen in two animated series and comic books. The trailer even has explicit language, specifically an upset Grayson in his Robin outfit, proclaiming "F*ck Batman."

Netflix will stream the show globally except for the US and China, the former which will keep the show on DC Universe and the latter which does not appear to have streaming plans at this time. CNET has reached out to Netflix to see if the service will debut the show at the same time as DC Universe.

The DC Universe service launched in September with a variety of movies, TV shows, animated series and comics from DC's extensive catalog, including lots of vintage Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman content. The service costs $8 per month or $75 per year.

Following Titans will be shows such as Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.