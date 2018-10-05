DC Universe's Titans team up to fight in new trailer

DC Universe's Titans can be seen teaming up to fight in the latest trailer for the series released Thursday at New York Comic-Con.

The trailer shows a mix of footage from the first three episodes of Titans, which heavily feature Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft) and Koriand'r (Anna Diop), and some new scenes with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

The first three episodes of Titans leave a brutal first impression, with the early story of the team often showcasing violent brawls and substantially darker material than what audiences may be used to seeing from the team.

Titans will get more time to tell its more mature story though, it has already received a greenlight for a second season.

Titans first season will consist of 11 episodes, debut on Oct. 12 in the US on DC Universe and stream internationally on Netflix.