Not all superheroes are appreciated by the world they protect. DC Comics' own group of misfit superheroes in Doom Patrol might not get the adoration they deserve from the public, but they are finally getting their own live-action show.

Doom Patrol -- which will air on the DC Universe streaming service in 2019 -- is a reimagining of superhero outcasts Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, who are led by scientist Dr. Niles Caulder, also known as the Chief.

Following the usual tragic-superhero origin trope, all Doom Patrol members suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities but left them physically and emotionally scarred.

But this team of heroes found their purpose through the Chief, who brought them together to investigate weird threats against humanity.

Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani originally wrote and drew the Doom Patrol comic in the 1960s. It was made more popular under the guide of comic book writer Grant Morrison in the '80s and '90s.

The series starts "after the events of Titans.

"Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same," says a statement from DC Comics.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Jeremy Carver will write the 13 episodes for the new series, according to Variety.