When Vertigo launched as a DC Comics imprint 25 years ago, the world was a different place and Neil Gaiman's Sandman would reign as the new king of comics.

So it seems fitting that to celebrate Vertigo's 25-year anniversary, the company is going through a transformation of sorts, starting with brand new comics.

This fall, in addition to the previously announced Sandman line, Vertigo will debut seven new comic book titles showcasing original stories about sex workers, white supremacists, witches, AI tech support employees and even Jesus.

"It's time to rebuild DC Vertigo," DC Vertigo executive editor Mark Doyle said in a statement on Thursday. "We're returning to our roots by spotlighting the most exciting new voices in comics, as well as bringing new voices to comics. From the corners of television, games, music, activism, podcasting, comics and more, all of our creators are passionate and have something to say. We're creating a new generation of DC Vertigo classics for readers of all genres."

Comic book creators like Mark Russell, Mike Dowling, Mirka Andolfo and Ramon Villalobos will be part of the new projects, but Vertigo is also introducing new voices to its roster by recruiting Nine Inch Nails art director Rob Sheridan, sex ed podcaster Tina Horn and video game developer Zoe Quinn, according to the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Here are the new titles coming in the fall:

Border Town by writer Eric M. Esquivel (Adventure Time) explores what would happen if an army of Mexican folklore monsters invaded a small Arizona town with only high school misfits to save the day.

Hex Wives by writer Ben Blacker (The Thrilling Adventure Hour) tells the story about men who brainwash a coven of witches so they act more like Stepford wives. Of course, it's only a matter of time when the women remember and reclaim their powers.

American Carnage by writer Bryan Hill (Titans) is all about a disgraced FBI agent (who is biracial but can pass for white) who goes undercover in a white supremacist group believed to be responsible for the death of a fellow agent.

Goddess Mode by writer Zoë Quinn (Crash Override) delves into the future, where a young woman's job is to do tech support on a godlike AI. But when she's drawn to a deadly digital world, she discovers a group of super-powered women and horrific monsters locked in a secret war for the cheat codes to reality.

High Level by writer Rob Sheridan (former art director for Nine Inch Nails) tells the story about a selfish smuggler with a price on her head who must travel to a new continent to deliver a child messiah to a mythical city called High Level.

Safe Sex by writer Tina Horn (host of Why Are People Into That? podcast) gives us a dystopian sci-fi thriller about sex workers fighting for the freedom to love in a world where sexual pleasure is monitored, regulated and policed by the government.

Second Coming by writer Mark Russell (God Is Disappointed in You) is a religious comedy where God sends Jesus back to Earth so he will learn the family trade from an all-powerful superhero named Sun-Man.

