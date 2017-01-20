Davos bigwigs protected by anti-drone guns

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Those currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland are the wisest, most prized minds in the world.

Why, one of them explained to me very forcefully last year why Donald Trump would lose in a landslide. (I bet him $100 this wouldn't be the case. I still haven't seen the money. That's rich bigwigs for you.)

Still, as tech luminaries such as Alphabet's Eric Schmidt, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Jason Bourne's Matt Damon ponder the state of the world and their understanding of it, it's worth pondering how they're being protected. From prying technology, that is.

Bloomberg noted local police were employing anti-drone guns to ensure that nothing flies overhead and captures, say, Bill Gates and Forest Whitaker in animated discussion.

It appears that the German-made HP-47 Counter UAV Jammer weapon is the anti-drone musket of choice.

It doesn't shoot drones down. It merely incapacitates them, so that they they float gently in a stunned state. Not unlike several Davos attendees have been doing since the election.

While floating, the drone is unable to transmit anything, as it has been entirely jammed.

The World Economic Forum didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, its spokesman told Bloomberg: "While drones have great potential, they have -- just as every new technology or aspect of the Fourth Industrial Revolution -- also a potential downside."

Steffen Wicker, managing director at H.P. Marketing & Consulting Wüst, confirmed to me that his product was being deployed at Davos. He demurred, however, when I asked how much one of these things would cost me.

Drones have been known to be both nuisances and privacy-breakers in many places -- including wildfires and airports.

It's inevitable, then, that HP-47s would be used to protect the world's most powerful.

I expect we'll see several deployed on a permanent basis atop Trump Tower for the next few years.