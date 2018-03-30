NurPhoto/Getty

All's fair in love and lawsuits.

Dating app Bumble filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Match Group, which owns dating platforms like OkCupid, Match and Tinder, asking for $400 million in damages.

The suit alleges that while looking to buy Bumble, Match Group gathered information on the company and then filed a lawsuit for patent infringement.

"Match tried to poison Bumble in the investment market," according to Bumble's filing, and "wrongfully disparage the Bumble platform."

Match Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2014, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sued Tinder, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination during her time working there at the app's beginning.