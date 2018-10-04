CNET también está disponible en español.

Darth Vader's creepy castle is now an otherworldly Star Wars Lego set

Maybe you shouldn't build your royal residence on a volcanic planet if you're especially fond of your limbs.

Darth Vader's castle, a creepy bad-guy stronghold located on the volcanic world of Mustafar, isn't as well-known in Star Wars lore as, say, the Millennium Falcon

But like the Falcon, the mysterious castle, too, is getting its own massive Lego set, and this isn't something your preschooler will be able to snap together in an hour. We're talking serious Star Wars hobbyists here.

dvcastle

Darth Vader's menacing castle is now a Lego set.

 Lego

The building set boasts 1,060 pieces. The five minifigures that come with it include two versions of Darth Vader: the imposing, black-cloaked figure with which fans are so familiar, and a more exposed Vader healing in the Bacta Tank in which he'd rest after his near-fatal injuries. The three other figures are two Royal Guards and an Imperial Transport Pilot. 

dvcastleminifigs

Here are three of the five minifigures included: From left to right, an Imperial Transport Pilot, Darth Vader, and one of his Royal Guards.

 Lego

Other details include the bacta tank itself, a brick-built lava flow, an underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, an ancient Sith shrine, and a buildable TIE Advanced Fighter model with stud shooters and space to sit.

dvcastlelegotiefighter

The "TIE" in TIE Fighter stands for Twin Ion Engines. It comes with stud shooters (mock Lego weapons that release a small stud when pressed) and space for the Darth Vader minifig to sit.

 Lego

When completed, the castle measures over 16 inches (41 cm) high, 11 inches (28 cm) wide, and 9 inches (23 cm) deep, and the TIE fighter is 2 inches (6 cm) high, 11 inches (28 cm) wide, and 9 inches (23 cm) deep.

dvcastlefrontlego

Here's the set with the extras lined up in front of it. We vote that Bacta Tank Vader is one of the most disturbing Lego minifigs ever.

 Lego

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 4, the set can be preordered from Amazon.com for $129.99 (£100, AU$183), and it'll be available in time for the holidays.

