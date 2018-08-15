Dark Souls: Remastered on Nintendo Switch finally gets release date

Bandai Namco

Nintendo Switch owners will be able to face down the merciless difficulty of Dark Souls: Remastered on Oct. 19.

The release date for the long-delayed version and its accompanying amiibo was announced by publisher Bandai Namco in a tweet Tuesday.

Praise The Sun! DARK SOULS: Remastered for #NintendoSwitch and the Solaire of Astora amiibo will launch on Oct. 19th! Journey to Lordran and experience the groundbreaking action-RPG on the go!



An online Network Test will be scheduled prior to release. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/WE1xNmLi0j — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 14, 2018

"An online Network Test will be scheduled prior to release. Stay tuned for more info."

The Switch version is a 1080p resolution when docked or 720p when played in handheld mode, and it runs at 30 FPS in either case. It comes with the extremely challenging Artorias of the Abyss DLC, GameSpot notes.

The amiibo can be used to make your in-game character perform Solaire's beloved pose.

"By tapping this amiibo, the popular 'Praise the Sun' gesture can be used with reckless abandon from the start of the game," Nintendo said in March.

From Software's Dark Souls: Remastered arrived on PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 25, but the Switch version was delayed -- presumably due to the console's unique handheld functionality.

Back in May, CNET's Mark Serrels wrote that there's still nothing quite like Dark Souls seven years after its initial release.

On Monday, Nintendo also teased the arrival of Super Mario Bros. 3 as part of its Switch Online service.