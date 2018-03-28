Enlarge Image Alan Markfield

Mutants make way for Queen!

20th Century Fox is changing around its movie release dates for the X-Men sequel "Dark Phoenix" and the X-Men character film "New Mutants," the studio announced Tuesday.

Both comic book films are delayed until 2019, so "Bohemian Rhapsody," a biopic on the band Queen, can hit theaters on Nov. 2 instead of its original Dec. 25 opening date.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is now pushed to February 2019 from its original Nov. 2, 2018 date. The original April 2018 release date for "New Mutants" was reshuffled to February 2019, and now it's been moved again to Aug. 2, 2019, according to a report from Deadline.