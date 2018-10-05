Daredevil season 3 trailer gets even darker as villain Fisk returns

Screenshot/CNET

Matt Murdock, a.k.a Daredevil just can't seem to shake nemesis Wilson Fisk.

In the new trailer for season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil out Thursday, we see Murdock (Charlie Cox) facing off against certified bad guy Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Again. And this time, Fisk has gotten released from prison and seems to be turning Hell's Kitchen against its ever-conflicted protector.

Season 3 drops on Netflix October 19.