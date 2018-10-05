Matt Murdock, a.k.a Daredevil just can't seem to shake nemesis Wilson Fisk.
In the new trailer for season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil out Thursday, we see Murdock (Charlie Cox) facing off against certified bad guy Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Again. And this time, Fisk has gotten released from prison and seems to be turning Hell's Kitchen against its ever-conflicted protector.
Season 3 drops on Netflix October 19.
Discuss: Daredevil season 3 trailer gets even darker as villain Fisk returns
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.