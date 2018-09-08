Daredevil season 3 teaser is Iron Fist season 2's post-credits scene

Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Daredevil is coming back to Netflix for a third season, and the newest teaser has him sounding pretty grumpy.

Netflix attached the teaser to the final episode of Iron Fist's second season. It's at the 50:45 mark if you're jumping there now, and shows a bloodied Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in a confessional.

Murdock doesn't appear to believe in finding "justice in the court of law" anymore, stating that he was fooling himself and that "darkness only responds to darkness."

Murdock was presumed dead at the end of The Defenders teamup series, but he was revealed to have secretly survived that show's events.

More will likely be revealed at New York Comic-Con 2018 in October, with Marvel announcing Wednesday that the show will have its exclusive first look at Madison Square Garden.