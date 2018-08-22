Danny Boyle no longer directing James Bond 25, due to 'creative differences'

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Danny Boyle makes striking films. Like Trainspotting. Slumdog Millionaire. The Steve Jobs biopic -- even if you don't agree with Woz that the movie got it right.

But he won't be directing the next James Bond movie after all, it turns out:

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," reads a tweet from the official James Bond brand's Twitter account, via Comicbook.com.

Those are all the details we have right now. The tweet makes it sound like the decision to leave was Boyle's, but things are rarely that simple. It's maybe worth noting that he's not the only edgy director who's suddenly left a big-budget branded film in recent months.

You also might note that Daniel Craig was part of the announcement -- in case you didn't know, Craig is back as Bond for at least one more film, though longtime series producer Barbara Broccoli recently suggested it might be time for a non-white actor to take up the torch, and actor Idris Elba has been pouring a little fuel on the rumor fire that he might be the one when Bond 26 rolls around.

Bond 25 was supposed to arrive on Nov. 8, 2019 in the US and Oct. 25, 2019 in the UK. We'll have to see if those release dates change.

Update, 11:41a.m. PT: Added release dates for Bond 25, which may be affected by the move.