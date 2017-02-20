"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" isn't far away, and Hasbro's got a fair amount of toys ready for the movie's debut. But of all the movie-themed things I saw at New York Toy Fair 2017, the newest dancing Groot looks like it's aiming to be the winner.

Groot came in a dancing toy the last time Guardians of the Galaxy was in theaters, but that was a little baby Groot in a flower pot.

Groot's a little bigger now, and has grown legs. Maybe it's a toddler now. Hasbro stacked dozens of Groots into an exhibit at their press preview, all ready to dance to clips of classic rock. And dance they did.

Groot dances in a stationary manner, but these demo units look ready to wiggle forward off the shelf. Consider this your Groot warning, should you bring a new Groot dancing figure (as it's called) to your life.

Little Groot is adorable, and he'll clearly steal the show in this May's Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. But will I endure him dancing in my living room? My office? Shaking his rubbery toy hips every time I play some relaxing Jerry Goldsmith 80s movie soundtracks?

Slightly bigger Dancing Groot can be yours for $35 (roughly £30, AU$45) when it arrives this March, wiggling hips and all.

