Want to get to know Daisy Ridley before she returns as Rey in "The Last Jedi" in two months? Check out her 73-question interview with Vogue magazine, where she's November's cover girl.

The Star Wars-related highlights: Ridley can manipulate a lightsaber like she was born with one in her hand. If she had her own droid, she would program it to "make me tea every morning." And while she delivered a sentence in fluent Japanese, she's not quite as strong in Shyriiwook, the howling-growling language of Wookiees. "I don't speak it very well," she admitted. "I just understand it."

She also thinks her father and Harrison Ford are "sort of alike," showing a photo as possible proof. But we're not seeing a physical resemblance.

Lucasfilm/Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Other fun facts: Gray is her favorite color, though she admits, "it sounds sorta depressing." Her nicknames include The Baby, Dazz, Dazzle and Day. Her "ultimate only-a-90s-kid will understand this" memory is growing up with the Spice Girls, and she can rap Eminem's "Lose Yourself" by heart.

#DaisyRidley stars on the cover of our November issue! Tap the link in our bio to read the full interview and secure your copy at Vogue.com/NovemberIssue2017. Photographed by @mariotestino, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2017. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

And when she's asked to reveal all the spoilers from the upcoming "Last Jedi," she pulls a trick worthy of Han Solo himself. (Watch the very end of the video to find out.)

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.