Millions of Dailymotion accounts exposed in hack

Throughout 2016, many popular sites admitted to notable security hacks. French website Dailymotion is the latest member of this group.

Dailymotion, one of the largest video-sharing platforms in the world, said Tuesday that some user accounts had been hacked but didn't provide any specifics.

The hack reportedly exposed more than 85 million accounts. Email addresses, usernames and some passwords were stolen from the company's systems, reported ZDNet, though passwords were scrambled. The breach reportedly took place in October.

Dailymotion didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It has come to our attention that a potential security risk, coming from outside Dailymotion may have compromised the passwords for a certain number of accounts," the company said in a blog post. "The hack appears to be limited, and no personal data has been comprised."

Dailymotion recommends users reset their passwords as a precaution. Users can go into the Account Settings menu and select "create new password".

Let's hope all our online accounts are safer in 2017.