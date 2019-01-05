D-Link's 5G router speeds into CES 2019

D-Link

The 5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010) debuting at CES 2019 is D-Link's first -- but likely not the last -- entry into the buzzy 5G mobile broadband technology space. Like many regions for 5G, you won't be able to get it until later in 2019, though.

D-Link claims download speeds of 2.8 gigabits per second or more (actually, it claims "40x faster than current average fixed broadband download speed in the U.S. of 70 Mbps.") and supports D-Link's mesh networking system for whole-home coverage.

Specs include:

Qualcomm SDX55 Chipset (which isn't available yet, but likely a variation on the X50 mobile chipset)



Support for sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequencies



Ethernet ports: 1 x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1 x 1Gbps LAN, 1 x 1Gbps WAN/LAN



AC2600 Dual Band Wi-Fi (800 + 1732 Mbps) with MU-MIMO

4 external antennas for LTE/5G NR



VoLTE support

5G has started to roll out very gradually, but if the AT&T model is the standard setter, home 5G probably won't be as attractive as traditional 802.11ax (aka Wi-Fi 6) Wi-Fi at home -- unless you're in a rural area where you currently have no other alternatives. The company charges $70 per month for a plan with a 15GB data cap, and those caps are why the faster 5G doesn't seem as appealing as it could be. Plus, at least initially, you'll be bearing the cost of the 5G rollout, too.

Now playing: Watch this: CES 2019: What tech to expect

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.