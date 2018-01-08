D-Link's McAfee-powered router makes security a top priority

D-Link

It seemed there was a huge new security story every week last year. D-Link took notice. It teamed up with McAfee to create the new AC2600 security router (DIR-2680) for all your connected devices.

Available in the second quarter of 2018 for $250 (about £185 or AU$320), the dual-band router uses the McAfee Secure Home Platform, which automatically protects your network and devices.

The DIR-2680 includes:

Setup via D-Link Wi-Fi app and remote management with McAfee app



Parental controls, downloadable antivirus software and real-time threat monitoring



McAfee's Global Threat Intelligence, which instantly blocks malware and malicious websites



MU-MIMO for fast simultaneous connections to multiple devices



Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset, which allows 128 devices to connect at once

The extra security from an industry leader like McAfee is a big draw. You get a five-year license for parental controls and a two-year license for the McAfee software, which is better than most security routers. Keeping your devices and data secure is important today, so having a router like the DIR-2680 will give you a little extra peace of mind.

