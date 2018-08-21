Cyberpunk 2077: Everything we know from Gamescom

CD Projekt Red

After years of anticipation, Cyberpunk 2077's second trailer arrived during E3 2018. As warmly-recieved as that trailer was, and as exhaustive as post-trailer interviews with developers were, there remains a glaring omission. Members of the public have yet to see what Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay actually looks like. That could change at Gamescom, with Cyberpunk's Twitter account cryptically teasing more information on the title would come at Europe's biggest gaming industry event.

New system update available: gamescom version 2.18



> System update available

> Update: Y/N

> Updating, please wait…

> System update successful!



Welcome to gamescom v. 2.18!



Next update scheduled for Tuesday, August 21st.#Cyberpunk2077 #Gamescom2018 pic.twitter.com/CLAfwYu24T — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 20, 2018

Given that details on Cyberpunk 2077 have been few and far between, there's zero guarantee that update is going to be an exhaustive walkthrough of the title, or anything more than a third trailer for the game. But, the gaming press did get a closed-door briefing on Cyberpunk 2077 during E3. And based on the footage described, even a sliver of developer CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG in action would drive fans wild.

To address the elephant that remains in the room: Cyberpunk 2077 will be a first-person RPG. That's not to say it will be a first-person shooter, as the Cyberpunk team is adamantly pointing out. But beyond the gameplay details (more on those later), the second trailer revealed more about the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and the attitude CD Projekt Red is embracing for this ambitious project.

Way back in January 2013, CD Projekt Red first released its stunning teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. Since then, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were released, CD Projekt Red took the world by storm with The Witcher 3 and its expansions, Nintendo went from console laughingstock to the top of the world and all the while, fans were left with that sole teaser.

But at long last, the second trailer arrived, and you can watch it below:

While fans were left in the dark for years, CD Projekt Red was adamant that the game is still under development, but no screenshots, gameplay footage or demos have surfaced in the five years since the first trailer. But as we now know, rumors circulating about the game finally making an appearance, particularly after CD Projekt Red filed a new trademark for Cyberpunk 2077 prior to the conference, ended up being true.

What's up with the world of Cyberpunk 2077?

To understand Cyberpunk 2077, you first have to know Cyberpunk 2020. The latter was a beloved role-playing game from the late 1980s and early 1990s that incorporated many of the cyberpunk tropes. There's cybernetic enhancement, nefarious corporations, devious punk-rock hackers, neo-noir aesthetics, freaky future drugs and trench coats. So many trench coats.

In the world of 2020, the US sits at the mercy of megacorporations after the world basically goes to hell. These megacorps become fiefdoms with their own areas of interest and secret plots to gain dominion over the others. Within that combative environment rests California's Night City, where players would play out their adventures as corporate raiders, rebel rock-and-roll stars, street doctors or plain old cyborg assassins.

Though Cyberpunk itself has fallen in popularity, its influence can be seen in everything from the most recent Blade Runner to the (soon-to-be-defunct) Android: Netrunner card game. Cyberpunk 2077 would pick up the series 50-plus years later, with the trailer hinting at robotics far advanced beyond what was seen in the original pen-and-paper RPG. And beyond things looking appropriately cyberpunk-y, the state of the world and the many megacorps is pretty much unknown.

What kind of game is Cyberpunk 2077?

After The Witcher trilogy, and the huge graphical and game design improvements made with each entry, it's safe to say CD Projekt Red has established itself as an RPG titan. So it's no surprise Cyberpunk 2077 has been promised to be an RPG rife with player choice, intricate interactions with NPCs and the world that will have an impact on the story and in-depth character customization.

What may come as a surprise to some fans is Cyberpunk 2077's perspective. Unlike The Witcher 3, which was a third-person RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 will be a first-person RPG. During an in-depth interview with Gamespot from the E3 2018 floor, Associate Design Director Kyle Rowley shared a ton of new details about the game that haven't been confirmed elsewhere.

As the E3 2018 trailer suggested, the game will have a full day-night cycle.

The game will be played in the first-person, except for vehicle segments. Vehicles, and vehicle combat, will both be prominently featured.

There's a full character creation system, with backstory, appearance and gender all free to be customized as you'd like.

Your character will be fully voiced, no silent protagonists.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a focus on vertical scale, while The Witcher 3 was more focused on horizontal worlds. Get ready for first-person climbing!

And more, check out the full interview below for the whole nine yards.

That interview falls in line with earlier comments made by the developers.

"Even though it's going to be a very different game than The Witcher 3 with no predefined character, a futuristic world... the product character: it's going to be just the same as The Witcher 3 -- namely a single-player game purchased for a one-off fee," CD Projekt Red CEO said at a financial conference earlier this year.

So much for that talk about multiplayer.

And in hidden text from the trailer unearthed by devoted fans, CD Projekt Red revealed even more details about what it has in store for us.

"...While this world is full of adrenaline, don't let the car chases and guns mislead you. Cyberpunk 2077 is a true single-player, story-driven RPG. You'll be able to create your own character and... well, you'll get to know the rest from what we show at our booth at E3," the message says.

Don’t be. It’s an RPG - in first person view. As we have tons of weapons it’s tempting to use the FPS term as it has shooting sequences in first person. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 12, 2018

What platforms will Cyberpunk 2077 be on?

Given that Cyberpunk 2077's second trailer premiered during Microsoft's E3 2018 press event, yes, it'll be coming to Xbox One and PC. But given CD Projekt Red's track record, it's reasonably safe to say the game will also be making an appearance on the PS4.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 coming out?

At this rate, all we can say is it'll probably be out by 2077. In the secret text from the second trailer, CD Projekt Red had this to say:



"When we told you we would only release the game when it's ready, we meant it. We're definitely much, much closer to a release date than we were back then :), but it's still not the time to confirm anything, so patience is still required."

And in case you were concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 will be lacking microtransactions, incremental DLC and so on. From that trailer text:

"Expect nothing less than you got with The Witcher 3. As for DRM, CP2077 will be 100 percent DRM-free on PC."

Where can I check out more rumors and speculation?

What, you don't want to stay here forever? The r/CyberpunkGame subreddit has been a fantastic gateway into the Cyberpunk fandom, and they've been having a ton of fun with the new info gleamed from the fresh trailer.

As you can expect, the community has had fun comparing Cyberpunk 2077 to earlier CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 3.

And there's been an interesting back-and-forth between fans about whether the second trailer's daytime setting is too far removed from the dark and rainy ambiance that typically accompanies the cyberpunk genre (that first trailer included!)

But, as mentioned earlier, the subreddit's key contribution to the E3 firestorm so far has been its decoding of the trailer's additional messages directly from CD Projekt Red. And if the community's track record is any indicator, there will be plenty more decoding, unraveling and exposing to come.

